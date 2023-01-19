 ZC Rubber Announces New European OTR Sales Directors

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

ZC Rubber Announces New European OTR Sales Directors

ZC Rubber finds two new OTR sales directors.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

ZC Rubber appointed John Ruddy as European OTR tire sales director and Mark Turner as European agriculture tire sales director.

Related Articles

Ruddy has decades of experience working in European OTR tire industry. ZC Rubber said he joined as European OTR sales manager in 2019 and it’s his fourth year working for ZC Rubber.

ZC Rubber said Turner has been involved in the agriculture tire business for more than 25 years. He has served as vice chairman of the ETRTO agricultural sub-committee, coordinator of the experimental standards group within the sub-committee and the farm and industrial tire representative at the ETRMA. Additionally, he participated actively in both committees, contributing to the process to restructure the Euro pool categories in 2011 and 2012 as well as framing new standards in the ETRTO categories such as IF CFO and VF NRO.

You May Also Like

Leeds-West-Derek-Wessels-CEO
News

Nokian Tyres Recaps North American Achievements in 2022

Despite unexpected challenges, 2022 ended as a success for Nokian Tyres, thanks to strong partnerships and more.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

The year 2022 ended as a success for Nokian Tyres, despite unexpected challenges, thanks to strong partnerships, growth at the company’s North American factory, and popular products tailored to the needs of drivers in the region, said the company.

“When we started 2022, the sky was the limit,” said Nokian Tyres Vice President of Sales Tommi Heinonen. “We were launching new products and the market was moving.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Bridgestone Bandag Achieves Record Year

Bridgestone announced it’s on pace to achieve its highest ever year-over-year growth in its Bandag business with a 9% increase over 2021. The company forecasts year-end sales of Bandag retreads will reach more than 7 million units in North America and anticipates continued growth in 2023 with a $60 million investment in its Abilene, Texas

By Christian Hinton
RNR Tire Express Announces Three New Chicago Locations

Expansion and acquisitions continue RNR Tire Express’ growth strategy.

By Christian Hinton
Want to Write for Tire Review?

If spend your time thinking about tire industry innovations of tomorrow, share your thoughts with us!

By Madeleine Winer
Writing
Nokian Tyres Invests $174M To Double Dayton Factory Production

Nokian’s Dayton factory expansion includes a 600,000-tire warehouse.

By Madeleine Winer
Nokian-Dayton-factory-expansion-1

Other Posts

Maxxis Spotlights Digital Wellness with ‘Eyes Up’ Interview Series

Maxxis has partnered with Ben Grannis, cyclist and motivational speaker, to reduce distracted driving.

By Madeleine Winer
Maxxis Eyes Up series
Sun Auto Tire & Service Adds 77 Locations in 2022

Sun Auto Tire & Service acquired six brands in 2022, including Tire Outlet.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Tire Announces Organizational Changes

Yokohama Tire announced three organizational promotions within the company, including Fardad Niknam, Ray Polentz and Pavan Desaneni.

By Christian Hinton
Autel Energy Showcases EV Charging Solutions, Electrified Bronco at CES

At CES, Autel Energy showcased its suite of EV charging solutions and an electrified 1969 Ford Bronco.

By Madeleine Winer
Autel-U.S.-Enters-EV-Charging-solutions-Industry