 Yokohama Tire Partners with Outdoor Recreation Nonprofit

Yokohama has partnered with Tread Lightly! to promote stewardship and education around responsible outdoor recreation.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement

Yokohama Tire is now an official partner of Tread Lightly!, the U.S.-based nonprofit organization that’s dedicated to promoting responsible outdoor recreation through stewardship and educational programs, the company said.

“We’ve been a huge participant of off-road activities via motorsports and our Geolandar line of tires,” Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama’s director of marketing, said. “That’s why Tread Lightly!’s staunch belief in ‘Protecting the Fun’ completely aligns with our values.”

Holtschneider said Yokohama will assist Tread Lightly!’s efforts with forest clean-ups, building infrastructure, trail remediation and major off-road post-event clean-ups. Yokohama said its first project with Tread Lightly! was in the Shawnee National Forest outside of Herod, Illinois. Holtschneider said Yokohama joined in and helped repair a kiosk, pavilion frame and roof.

News

VIP Tires & Service Launches Fund to Aid Maine Families

Following the recent mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, VIP Tires & Service initiated a fund to donate $10 per tire sale to affected families.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
VIP Tires & Service is launching a new fund to support the families impacted by the Oct. 25 shootings in Lewiston, Maine. VIP will donate $10 for every tire sold at its Auburn store and two Lewiston locations to a new fund that will aid in the recovery of the communities hit hardest by the events, the company said.

Bridgestone Donates $100K to TechForce Foundation

Funds will provide scholarships, grants and job resources for students pursuing automotive technician careers.

By Christian Hinton
ATD Launches Digital Suite ‘Radius’ During SEMA Show

ATD President and CEO Stuart Schuette says the company has advanced from a diversified wholesale tire distributor to a connected physical and digital platform.

By David Sickels
Bridgestone Showcases Custom Vehicle Builds at SEMA 2023

Bridgestone’s partnership with Dustin Williams debuts four unique custom builds equipped with Potenza RE-71RS tires.

By Christian Hinton
Meyle Showcases Product Lines at AAPEX

Meyle is showcasing its Meyle HD, Meyle PD, and Meyle Original parts lines at this year’s AAPEX show in Las Vegas.

By Christian Hinton
Intended Use is Key to Understanding the Mud-Terrain Tire Market

The rise in popularity of utilizing vehicles to camp or explore more challenging terrains has propelled this segment forward.

By Denise Koeth
SEMA 2023 Walkaround – Tires & Wheels

See the latest from Cooper Tire, Hunter Engineering, Hankook, Bridgestone, ATD, Bartec, Anyline, Gaither Tool, Rotary, Kumho, Bendpak, Hamaton, Alligator and so many more.

By David Sickels
TIA Inducts Richard Smallwood, Mary Sikora Into Hall of Fame

The two longtime industry executives were awarded for their efforts during the 2023 Tire Industry Honors Program during SEMA.

By David Sickels
Bartec Introduces the Rite-Sensor RS-2000

Bartec’s new Rite-Sensor for vehicles with wheel arch initiators is on display at this year’s SEMA Show at booth #41057.

By Christian Hinton
