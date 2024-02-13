 Yokohama Tire promotes Stan Chandgie to COO

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
People

Yokohama Tire promotes Stan Chandgie to COO

Chandgie will retain oversight of consumer and commercial sales, and add marketing, tire business planning and supply chain/logistics to his responsibilities.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Yokohama-Stan-Chandgie-1400

Yokohama Tire Corporation (YTC) announced that EVP of Sales & Support Stan Chandgie has been promoted to chief operating officer, effective April 1.

Related Articles

In his new role, Yokohama Tire said Chandgie will retain oversight of consumer and commercial sales, and add marketing, tire business planning and supply chain/logistics to his responsibilities. Chandgie will continue to report to Jeff Barna, YTC’s president and CEO.

“Since joining Yokohama, Stan has led YTC to an impressive string of record sales results with corresponding market share gains,” Barna said. “His commitment to exceeding customer expectations is only surpassed by his passion for his people and his relentless pursuit to leverage Yokohama’s culture as a true business differentiator. In his new role, I expect Stan to continue driving a continuous improvement agenda affording YTC the ability to further enhance customer intimacy and market share growth.”

Prior to joining Yokohama in 2019, Chandgie held executive sales, marketing and service roles at Michelin and Exide Technologies.

You May Also Like

Handshake agreement
K&M-Triple-Tire-Storefront-1400
Chris-Stearman-TBC-1400
Toyo-Tires-BMW-Car-Club-of-America-1400
News

Hunter Engineering wins award for Optimizely CMS implementation

Hunter won the honor in the “Greatest Use of Technology” category.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Hunter-award-optimizely-2023-1400

Hunter Engineering was recently named an Optimizely 2023 Customer Awards contest winner. Hunter won in the “Greatest Use of Technology” category. The organization-wide award recognizes customers who have deployed and maintained a technology ecosystem with Optimizely at the center of their digital planning and execution, Hunter said.

Hunter employed several Optimizely products, like the Optimizely CMS, where Hunter’s corporate website saw a 70% increase in monthly average page views. According to Hunter, a large portion of this growth was driven by the HunterNet 2 portal built within Optimizely, where customers log in for personalized data about the Hunter equipment installed at their business, as well as information for technicians and service writers.

Read Full Article

More People Posts
SRNA names new strategic account manager for PLT tires

Deborah Augsburger has been with SRNA for 11 years, holding various account manager positions for both consumer and commercial truck tires.

By Christian Hinton
Deborah-Augsburger-SRNA-1400
SRNA promotes new director of commercial truck tires

Cliff Stewart has over 22 years of experience in the automotive industry and he spent 18 of them in the tire industry.

By Christian Hinton
Cliff-Stewart-SRNA-1400
SRNA names national sales manager (East) for commercial truck tires

Carlos Arguello has been with SRNA for over 15 years, working in corporate retail, regional and national wholesale and international sales.

By Christian Hinton
SRNA-Carlos-Arguello-1400
Sumitomo Rubber North America promotes Jonathon Bradford as its new brand field specialist manager

A 19-year member of the SRNA team, the company said Jonathan Bradford has experience working with several departments throughout the company.

By Christian Hinton
SRNA-Jonathan-Bradford

Other Posts

Atturo to participate in 2024 4Fest events

Atturo Tires said it plans to be on-site at several 4Fest event locations showcasing its entire product line.

By Christian Hinton
Atturo-4Fest-Events-1400
Cosmo Tires to open retail store in South America

The company said its new facility’s retail space is designed to showcase the complete range of Cosmo Tires products.

By Christian Hinton
Cosmo-Tires-South-America
Yokohama Rubber will apply its EV marking on truck and bus tires

The E+ mark, which indicates the tire has qualities suitable for EVs, was first applied to Yokohama passenger tires in 2023.

By Christian Hinton
E+ Yokohama EV
ZC Rubber to build new factory in Mexico

The company’s Mexico factory will be located about 150 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border.

By Christian Hinton