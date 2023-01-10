 Yokohama Tire Voluntary Recalls 6,125 Commercial Tires

Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Recall 1400

Yokohama Tire Corporation notified NHTSA it is voluntarily recalling two sizes of commercial tires. The 295/75R22.5 TY517 MC² and BluEarth 109L were manufactured at Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi between May 29, 2022, and June 4, 2022. A total 68 TY517 MC² and 3 BluEarth 109L tires are believed to be affected, but out of an abundance of caution, Yokahama said 6,125 tires are being recalled.

The recall, initiated in accordance with NHTSA regulations, was issued because the tires may have been manufactured with an improperly manufactured compound. There is potential for a portion of the tread to separate from the casing of the tire increasing the risk of a crash.

For questions or assistance, Yokohama said to contact customer service by calling 1-800-722-9888, by emailing [email protected], or by visiting this website.

Autel Releases Software Updates for MaxiSys Ultra Tablets

Autel has released software updates for its MaxiSYS Ultra tablet series, including the MaxiSYS Ultra EV and MS 909 EV, aimed to increase diagnostic speed and functionality and expand vehicle coverage. Related Articles – Vredestein Markets Pinza HT at Outdoor Locations Across US – Vogue Tyre Introduces Classic White Wide Whitewall Tire – Michelin Recalls

By Madeleine Winer
Autel Maxisys diagnostic tools video 4
Vredestein Markets Pinza HT at Outdoor Locations Across US

The Vredestein brand launched its new Pinza HT in November last year, and the Apollo Tyres’ brand is looking to expand upon the success of its Times Square Pinza AT launch last year. That’s why Vredestein took its message nationwide with the HT launch by sharing the story of the tire in iconic locations across

By Madeleine Winer
Vredestin-pinza-ht-marketing
Vogue Tyre Introduces Classic White Wide Whitewall Tire

Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company has debuted the Classic White wide whitewall tire. The new tire, which comes in size 235/75R15 with a 1.5-in. wide whitewall, is targeted at consumers that are looking for a modern tire with a classic look. The product is now available for independent tire dealers to order from Vogue Tyre’s

By Madeleine Winer
Vogue-Tyre-Classic-White-sidewall
Michelin Recalls Certain Specialty Tires for Vintage Vehicles

Michelin North America, Inc. is recalling certain X, XWX, Pilote X, XVS, TRX, MXV, XAS, TB 15, XDX, ZX, VHC, TB 5, XM+ and PB 20 specialty tires, sold for use on certain vintage and antique vehicles. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the DOT certification symbol is missing from the tire

By Madeleine Winer
Bridgestone Recall 1400

