 Yokohama Tire Wins Overall Title at Pikes Peak

Yokohama Tire and driver Robin Shute win the Overall Title at the 101st Pikes Peak Hill Climb for the second straight year.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Tire and Robin Shute claimed the second straight overall title (and third in the last four years) at the 101st Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Piloting his 2018 Wolf GB08 TSC-FS fitted with specially produced Yokohama Advan tires, Shute posted a winning time of 8:40.080 in the Unlimited division. As they did last year, Yokohama drivers performed well, tallying five division wins, 10 podium finishes and five of the top 10 overall finishers in the 12.42.-mile legendary “Race to the Clouds” at Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“Last year was a tough act to follow but Robin was once again a winner and Tanner, Codie and David all came through,” said Drew Dayton, Yokohama’s senior product planning manager, consumer tires. “Hats off to them, their crews and all our drivers who showed what our Advan tires can do in challenging conditions.”

