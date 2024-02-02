 Yokohama Tire adds new racing team ahead of King of the Hammers

Yokohama Tire adds new racing team ahead of King of the Hammers

The Isenhouer Brothers will compete in the Spec TT class while veteran Levi Shirley heads up the 4400 class, both on GeoLandar MT-R 40X13.50R18 tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Tire-2024-KOH-3

Yokohama Tire’s off-road team added Isenhouer Brothers Racing to the annual King of the Hammers (KOH) race. Yokohama’s off-road team will compete in several categories on various GeoLandar off-road tires. The Isenhouer Brothers will compete in the Spec TT class while veteran Levi Shirley heads up the 4400 class. Both will be on GeoLandar MT-R 40X13.50R18 tires.

“Nick and Chris Isenhouer are an incredible addition to the team,” Andrew Briggs, Yokohama VP of marketing & product management said. “They not bring not only an extraordinary off-road racing skill set, which definitely will give the team a competitive edge, but a deep understanding of marketing, content creation and the off-road culture.”

Other Yokohama team drivers include Jonathan Brenthel in the TT class; Jordan Brenthel and Apdaly Lopez, Spec TT; and Bailey Cole, 4600/4400. All will race on the MT-R tires. Also competing will be Kyle Chaney, Desert UTV; Wayne Matlock, Desert UTV; and Kristen Matlock Desert UTV. They will all be riding on GeoLandar SD tires in a new size: 35X11.50-15. Over the course of the event, Yokohama will support more than 25 drivers at KOH and participate in all six of the four-wheel races.

Also, Yokohama said it and partner Warrior Built Foundation are again co-funding combat veteran Jay Schwab in the KOH Everyman Challenge 4800 Legends Class. Schwab will compete on GeoLandar MTs. Yokohama and Warrior Built will also be hosting a group of combat veterans onsite at the race and will outfit one vet’s vehicle with a new set of wheels and GeoLandar X-AT tires.

