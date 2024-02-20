 Yokohama Rubber commits to SBTi validation for sustainable targets

Yokohama Rubber commits to SBTi validation for sustainable targets

This commitment letter pledges to set and submit targets that are aligned with the SBTi’s target-setting criteria within two years.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Yokohama-greenhouse-gasses-stock-

The Yokohama Rubber Co. submitted a commitment letter to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), the first step in gaining validation of science-based targets (SBTs) for greenhouse gas emission reductions that are scientifically consistent with standards established by the Paris Agreement.

This commitment letter pledges to set and submit targets that are aligned with the SBTi’s target-setting criteria within two years, Yokohama said. Companies are asked to set SBTs that target reducing emissions related to all of a company’s business activities, including direct emissions from their own operations as well as indirect emissions caused by other companies and customers.

Having set a goal of achieving net zero CO2 emissions from its own activities by 2050, Yokohama Rubber said it has been promoting the use of solar power generation systems and electricity derived from renewable energy at its plants around the world. It also has been disclosing indirect emissions from its products’ distribution, use, and disposal since 2013. Going forward, Yokohama Rubber said it aims to obtain validation of its SBTs and accelerate its reduction of greenhouse gas emissions throughout its supply chain as part of its response to climate change–related problems, which it said have become increasingly serious in recent years.

