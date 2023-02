Yokohama Rubber says it expressed its condolences and sympathies to the families who lost loved ones and to all those who have been affected by the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

In response to the disaster, Yokohama Rubber and its employee-backed Yokohama Magokoro Fund will donate a combined amount of ¥1 million (approx. $7,409.60) through the Japanese Red Cross Society to support relief efforts in the quake-stricken region.