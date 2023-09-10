 Yokohama Rubber Donates to Relief Efforts in Hawaii

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Yokohama Rubber Donates to Relief Efforts in Hawaii

Yokohama will donate approximately $6,767.27, or ¥1 million through the Japanese Red Cross Society to Hawaii.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
donate-stock

Yokohama Rubber is expressing its deepest condolences and sympathies to the families who lost loved ones and to all who have been affected by the wildfires in Hawaii. The company, and its employee-backed Yokohama Magokoro Fund, will donate approximately $6,767.27, or ¥1 million (¥500,000 each from the company and the Fund), through the Japanese Red Cross Society to support relief efforts in the affected region.

Related Articles

You May Also Like

VIP-Tires-Gary-MacCausland-QA-1400
Bridgestone-the-Exchange-firestone
Haavisto Niko Nokian
continental-USF-Pro-Championship
News

Telle Tire & Auto Acquires Car-Doc Automotive and Tire

Car-Doc created a following in the area for specialized repairs and has a strong presence in electric and hybrid vehicle repair.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Car doc auto Telle Tire

Telle Tire & Auto Centers has acquired the assets of Car-Doc Automotive & Tire in Maryland Heights, MO. Car-Doc Automotive is a shop in the St. Louis market, featuring a facility with 11,000 sq. feet and 10 service bays.

According to Telle Tire, Car-Doc created a following in the area for specialized repairs and has a strong presence in electric and hybrid vehicle repair services.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
BKT USA and BKT Tires Gets New Managing Director

BKT said Minoo Mehta has played a role in establishing BKT’s position in the U.S. market since joining in 2014.

By Christian Hinton
Minoo Mehta BKT
General Tire Announces Fall Promotion for Light Truck and SUV Tires

The fall promotion extends to a selection of General Tire lines, including the all-season mud-terrain Grabber X3.

By Christian Hinton
Gift card stock
Tire Discounters Continues Wounded Warrior Project Partnership

Tire Discounters said the company and its customers have donated $375,000 to WWP since 2019.

By Christian Hinton
Tire-Discounters_Wounded Warrior Project
Hankook Tire Introduces Technology System for iON EV Brand

Hankook said the technology will accelerate the efficiency in R&D and enhance customer communication.

By Christian Hinton
iON_evo

Other Posts

Nokian Tyres Announces CFO Successor Recruitment Process

Jari Huuhtanen, VP, group business control, will serve an interim role as SVP, finance and treasury, until the successor has started.​

By Christian Hinton
Passing torch stock
RNR Tire Express Earns Spot in Two Franchise Industry Rankings

RNR made the list for both Entrepreneur magazine’s newly introduced compilation of top brands for multi-unit franchisees and the 2023 edition of the Franchise Times Top 400.

By Christian Hinton
2024 OTR Tire Conference Early Bird Deadline is Sept. 13

Early bird registration for the 2024 Off-the-Road Tire Conference ends September 13th.

By Christian Hinton
OTR conference
Enliten Tires to be Used at Bridgestone World Solar Challenge

Bridgestone said the Enliten-equipped tires supplied to the BWSC were developed using 63% recycled and renewable materials.

By Christian Hinton
ENLITEN-tire