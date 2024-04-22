 Yokohama Rubber holds groundbreaking for Mexico tire plant

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Yokohama Rubber holds groundbreaking for Mexico tire plant

The facility is set to begin production in early 2027 with a planned annual output of five million tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Yokohama-Mexico-Groundbreaking-event

Yokohama Rubber held a groundbreaking event on April 15 for its new consumer and light truck tire plant at the Alianza Industrial Park in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico. The company said the event was well attended by a crowd of state and local officials, as well as management from Yokohama companies, including YRC Chairman and CEO Masataka Yamishi; Yokohama Corporation North America (YCNA) CEO Shinichi Takimoto; and Yokohama Tire Corporation (YTC) President and CEO Jeff Barna.

Related Articles

The plant will be built on a 150-acre site. Construction is expected to begin soon and the facility is set to begin production in early 2027 with a planned annual output of five million tires.

“We stand here today in celebration and recognize the best employees and best customers in the world,” Barna said at the event. “Without their collective commitment, resolve and devotion to the Yokohama brand, today would not have been possible.”

State and local officials in attendance included Manolo Jimenez, governor of the state of Coahuila and Jose Maria Frausto Siller, the mayor of the city of Saltillo.

You May Also Like

conti-Combo-1400
ANYLINE-AI-stock
Conti-RobSchroeder_HeadofRegion
John-Z-K&M
News

Hercules Tire reveals spring rebate on five tire lines

From now until May 15, customers who purchase four qualifying Hercules Tires may be eligible to receive up to a $70 rebate.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
hercules-spring-us-rebate

Hercules Tire and Rubber Company (HTR) recently announced its spring promotion for United States customers. From now until May 15, customers who purchase four qualifying Hercules Tires may be eligible to receive up to a $70 rebate in the form of a prepaid Mastercard. Qualifying tires include the Terra Trac AT X-Journey; Terra Trac Cross-V AW; Raptis R-T6X; Raptis R-T6; and the Roadtour Connect PCV.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Kenda Tires becomes Cleveland Cavaliers associate partner for NBA playoff games

The tire manufacturer will be advertised on the court, with Kenda-branded rally towels, and will appear during local pre-game programming.

By David Sickels
Kenda-Tire-Sir-CC-High-Fives-1400
Nokian Tyres releases 2023 sustainability report

Highlights of the company’s sustainability actions in 2023 include a commitment to achieve science-based net-zero emissions by 2050.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-Tyres-sustainability-report
Giti Tire announces winners of STEAM competition

New this year, the winning teams from each division will progress to compete out of state.

By Christian Hinton
Giti-STEAM-Winners
Nexen Tire to be the official tire partner of the San Diego Padres

Nexen Tire will be featured on a variety of marketing assets, including billboards and in-ballpark branding at Petco Park.

By Christian Hinton
Nexen-Tire-Padres

Other Posts

Yokohama Rubber’s Advan Sport V107 tires to be used as OE on new Mercedes

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé is being fitted with 265/40ZR19 (102Y) front tires and 295/35ZR19 (104Y) rear tires.

By Christian Hinton
Advan-Sport-V107-Yokohama
WGH to recall up to 520,000 Terrain Attack, Terrain Pro winter tires

The tires are labeled as snow tires, but do not have sufficient traction to perform in all snow weather conditions, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

By Christian Hinton
Recall
K&R Tire Center to host grand opening of new Flint, MI location

The company said it will have representatives from Goodyear, local customers and dealership representatives on hand to celebrate.

By Christian Hinton
KR-Tire-center
Bridgestone Retail Operations rolls out brand refresh for Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus

Updates to the logo include a single-color tire mark; a logo palette comprised of Tires Plus yellow, black and red; and refined typefaces.

By Christian Hinton
Tires-Plus-new-branding