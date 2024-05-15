 Yokohama to supply Geolandar tires as OE on Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Yokohama to supply Geolandar tires as OE on Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs

Geolandar X-CV and Geolandar A/T G31 tires are being supplied for the 250 series Land Cruiser.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Yokohama-Geolander

Yokohama Rubber is supplying its Geolandar X-CV and Geolandar A/T G31 tires as original equipment (OE) to Toyota Motor Corporation for use on the automaker’s new SUV: The 250 series Land Cruiser, which launched worldwide in April. The new SUVs are being fitted with two sizes of Geolandar X-CV – 245/70R18 110H and 265/60R20 112H – and two sizes of Geolandar A/T G31–245/70R18 110H and 265/65R18 114V.

Related Articles

According to Yokohama Rubber, the Geolandar X-CV focuses on high-speed performance and maneuverability, while the Geolandar A/T G31 is an all-terrain tire that considers fuel efficiency, silence and other environmental performance factors along with off-road driving performance. Both tires achieve steering stability while reducing rolling resistance and exterior noise. At the same time, Yokohama Rubber said the tires realize a balance in performance suited to the new 250 series Land Cruiser with its ability to perform a diverse range of applications.

The supplied tires were developed using Yokohama Rubber’s proprietary HAICoLab, an AI-based development framework. The technologies applied in the development of the tires are based on new knowledge obtained by collecting actual data and virtual data generated by simulations and then using AI’s predict, analyze and search functions, Yokohama Rubber said.

You May Also Like

Mark-Paquette-Ascot-Supply
Roy-Littlefield
apollo-tyres-tulip-variant-vredestein
Continental_clinton-manufacturing-plant
News

Goodyear recalls certain G622 RSD, size 225/70R19.5 tires

According to NHTSA, affected tires contain a tire identification number (TIN) that is missing the four-digit week and year code mark.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Recall

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is recalling certain G622 RSD, size 225/70R19.5 tires. The 82 potentially affected tires contain a tire identification number (TIN) that is missing the four-digit week and year code mark. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 574, "Tire Identification & Recordkeeping."

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Falken Tires team takes second at the 2024 East vs. West vs. Texas W.E. Rock Championship Rock Crawling Series

George and Lora Leyner took second-place at the 2024 East vs. West vs. Texas W.E. Rock Championship Rock Crawling Series event.

By Christian Hinton
Falken-racing-rock-crawling-1400
Toyo Tires, Nitto Tire to sponsor the LPGA Chevron Championship

As part of its sponsorship of The Chevron Championship, Toyo Tires said it will continue its support of professional golfer Yuka Saso.

By Christian Hinton
LPGA-stock
NexaMotion Group opens new C&M location in Edison, NJ

The C&M Auto Parts location will offer a complete range of general repair products, catering to the diverse needs of the local market.

By Christian Hinton
NexaMotion-transtar-expansion
Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing releases two air hydraulic riveters

The AirCat 6420 1/4” and AirCat 6410 3/16” tools are available now from tool and equipment and industrial distributors.

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Kenda Tires adds four drivers to roster for 2024 Formula Drift Pro season

For this 2024 season, Kenda said it will focus on enhanced fan engagement and activation, while also forging B2B partnerships at each round.

By Christian Hinton
Kenda-Tire-Formula-Drift
Forty-one percent of drivers got a flat tire in the last 12 months

Over a quarter (28%) of drivers opted to change the flat themselves, and 24% called roadside assistance. 

By Christian Hinton
Stock-flat-tire-hankook
Goodyear America Q1 2024 sales down, but net sales up Y/Y

Americas’ first quarter 2024 sales of $2.6 billion were down 9.7%.

By Christian Hinton
goodyear-hq-1400
Turbo Wholesale Tires introduces Lexani Volt-EC EV tire at annual open house

The open house also featured a trade show, a buyers event and dinner for dealers part of the Turbo Wholesale Tires group.

By Christian Hinton
Turbo-Tire-Trade-Show-Phillip-K-Todd