Yokohama Rubber donates to Eastern Taiwan earthquake relief

Through its Yokohama Magokoro Fund, Yokohama Rubber will donate a combined ¥1 million (approx. $6,380).

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
donate-stock

Yokohama Rubber shared its deepest condolences and sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones and to all those who have been affected by the earthquake in Eastern Taiwan. In response, Yokohama Rubber and its employee-backed Yokohama Magokoro Fund said it will donate a combined ¥1 million (approx. $6,380) through the Japanese Red Cross Society to support relief efforts in the region.

