Yokohama Rubber to expand production capacity of Philippines facility

The Yokohama Rubber Co. is expanding the production capacity of Yokohama Tire Philippines, Inc. (YTPI), its passenger car tire production and sales subsidiary in the Philippines. Yokohama Rubber plans to invest about 3.5 billion pesos (approx. $200 million) to expand the plant’s daily output capacity to 32,500 tires, an increase of 1,800 tires per day. In addition to expanding capacity of tire sizes currently being produced, the planned expansion will include a new line that will expand YTPI’s size lineup to 21- and 22-in. tires.

Established in April 1996, Yokohama said YTPI has been manufacturing tires primarily for export to the global market. YTPI currently produces 13- to 20-in. tires for passenger cars and SUVs. The majority of its output is shipped to Europe, North America, and the ASEAN region for use as replacement tires, with the rest shipped to automobile makers in North America and Asia for use as original equipment on new cars. Expansion work is set to commence in the second quarter of 2024 and the new lines are expected to be fully operational from the second quarter of 2026 when YTPI marks its 30th founding anniversary.