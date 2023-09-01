 Yokohama Rubber's Advan Tires Secure First and Second Place in the 2023 Autobacs Super GT Series

The winning position was secured by Team Upgarage’s Upgarage NSX GT3, piloted by drivers Takashi Kobayashi and Syun Koide.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-ADVAN-win-1400

Yokohama Rubber said cars equipped with its global flagship Advan brand tires finished in first and second place in the GT300 class in Round Five of the 2023 Autobacs Super GT Series, Japan’s ultimate touring car racing series. Round five was held on August 26 and 27 at the Suzuka Circuit in Mie Prefecture.

The winning car in Round Five, which is the first race in the second half of the series, was Team Upgarage’s Upgarage NSX GT3, whose drivers were Takashi Kobayashi and Syun Koide. In addition, JLOC’s Bamboo Airways Lamborghini GT3, which was fitted with Yokohama tires, finished second. The drivers were Kosuke Matsuura and Natsu Sakaguchi.

Under Yokohama Rubber’s three-year (2021–2023) medium-term management plan, Yokohama Transformation 2023 (YX2023), the consumer tire business said it aims to maximize the sales ratios of high-value-added Yokohama tires, namely the global flagship Advan brand, the Geolandar brand of tires for SUVs and pickup trucks and various winter tires.

