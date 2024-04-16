Yokohama Rubber’s Advan Sport V107 tires to be used as OE on new Mercedes

Yokohama Rubber said it will supply its Advan Sport V107 tires as original equipment (OE) for the new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé. The Coupé is being fitted with 265/40ZR19 (102Y) front tires and 295/35ZR19 (104Y) rear tires.

The Advan Sport V107 being fitted on the new CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé was jointly developed with Mercedes-AMG. Yokohama said the tread pattern is designed to deliver a quiet ride, and the tire’s groove area and a compound have been adjusted for performance in dry and wet road conditions. Additionally, the optimized casing rigidity contributes to steering stability that is essential for high-power premium cars while also improving fuel efficiency, the manufacturer said. The tire accordingly features the Mercedes-AMG’s “MO1” mark of approval on the sidewall.

In addition to the new CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé, the Advan Sport V107 tires won factory fitments on a list of Mercedes-AMG models. Currently, the tires are equipped on the EQS 53 4Matic+ and the GLB 35 4Matic.