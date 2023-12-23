Yokohama Tires Captures Off-Road Racing Championships in 2023

Yokohama Rubber said that vehicles equipped with its GeoLandar tires for SUVs and pickup trucks captured class championships for 2023 in two of the United States’ off-road racing series, Best In The Desert’s Trick Truck class and the Ultra4 Racing’s 4900 UTV Pro Mod class.

In Best In The Desert two-wheel and four-wheel vehicles compete in more than 50 different classes. Yokohama said the Ultra4 Racing series features open buggies called Ultra4 vehicles competing in what is considered to be one of the toughest off-road races in the world. The Best In the Desert Trick Truck class series championship was won by Jonathan Brenthel driving a truck fitted with GeoLandar M/T G003 tires. In the Ultra4 Racing series, Kyle Chaney drove his buggy fitted with GeoLandar SD tires to the 4900 UTV Pro Mod class championship in all regional categories, West, East and National.

After competing on Yokohama tires for the first time, Best In The Desert Trick Truck class champion Jonathan Brenthel said, “Our first year with Yokohama has been nothing short of stellar. We were so excited because we knew they were willing to put in the effort to develop the tire we need to win races and championships, and that’s exactly what they did.”