 Yokohama Off-Highway Tires releases new Galaxy MFS 101 forklift tire

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

The Galaxy MFS 101 Severe Duty Solid tire comes in 28 sizes, for rims ranging from 8- to 15 in.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Off-Highway Tires recently released the Galaxy MFS 101 severe duty solid tire that it says combines solid construction with a heat-dissipating design, more rubber above the 60J wear limit and a high-performance steel bead design to transfer torque with reduced slip. Yokohama Off-Highway Tires launched the MFS 101 SDS in 28 sizes, for rims ranging from 8- to 15 in.

According to Dhananjay Bisht, Yokohama Off-Highway product manager for earthmoving, construction and industrial tires, the benefits of the new Galaxy MFS 101 SDS include increased ride comfort, reduced vibration, higher stability, better steer-ability and a longer life.

“When you look at the Galaxy MFS 101, you immediately see the zig-zag contour of the continuous center lug, which enhances the stability of the massive centerline while adding surface area to the grooves on either side of it to dissipate more heat,” Bisht said. “We designed the center lug to minimize vibration, fine-tuning our design until vibration was significantly below that of competitors’ tires.”

The two circumferential grooves also improve steering and cornering, Bisht said. He added that the shoulder lugs of the MFS 101 are spaced to optimize traction, improve cornering and bleed off more heat. The shoulders of the MFS 101 are also siped all the way to the edges for added grip on smooth surfaces.

The manufacturer said stability is also enhanced by the high degree of compound uniformity, the product of a precise manufacturing process and highly advanced compound chemistry. A heavy-duty central tie bar stabilizes and reinforces the tread for added strength under heavy stress.

According to Yokohama Off-Highway Tires, the Galaxy MFS 101 SDS features three layers: a durable base for stability and firm grip on the rim, an inner cushion that enhances rider comfort and a wear-resistant tread compound for long service and traction on hard surfaces.

The stability, cushion layer, compound package and tread design combine to reduce vibration and improve driver comfort, Bisht said.

“Operator comfort is more than just a sign of a pleasant workplace—it’s a safety issue for operators as well as other workers,” he said. “Operator health, efficiency, accuracy and productivity can all be affected by reducing vibration and improving ride and performance. The Galaxy MFS 101 SDS takes performance and comfort to a new level, around the clock.”

