Yokohama’s Geolandar tires win multiple classes at 2023 King of the Hammers

Yokohama Rubber vehicles equipped with the company’s Geolandar off-road tires for SUVs and pickup trucks finished first in three classes at this year’s King of the Hammers off-road race held in California from Jan. 28-Feb. 3. The King of the Hammers, which is the season opener for the year-long Ultra4 National Series racing tour, combines desert racing and rock crawling. The winning drivers are Zach Szymik in the 4900 Can-Am Sportsman Stock UTV class, Bailey Cole in the 4600 Currie Enterprises Stock class and Duane Garretson in the 4500 Yukon Gear and Axle Modified class. At this year’s King of the Hammers, Yokohama Rubber supplied its Geolandar tires to more than 25 participating vehicles. The tires supplied included Geolandar M/T G003 mud terrain tires and race versions of the same, as well Geolandar SD off-road racing tires sold in overseas markets.

According to Yokohama, Geolandar M/T G003 tires deliver superior performance on the full range of off-road surfaces over a long lifespan. In 2023, vehicles equipped with Geolandar tires finished first in the King of the Hammers’ 4900 Can-Am UTV race and captured series championships in the Best In The Desert’s Trick Truck class and the Ultra4 Racing’s 4900 UTV Pro Mod class. Geolandar-equipped vehicles also won at the 2023 Asia Cross Country Rally, winning the overall championship for a second straight year while capturing the top three spots on the podium with first-, second- and third-place finishes.

Yokohama Rubber said its consumer tire business is endeavoring to increase sales of its tires, including the global flagship Advan brand, the Geolandar brand of tires for SUVs and pickup trucks, winter tires and 18-in. and larger tires.