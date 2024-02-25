 Yokohama's Geolandar tires win multiple classes at 2023 King of the Hammers

Yokohama's GeoLandar off-road tires for SUVs and pickup trucks finished 1st in three classes at this year’s King of the Hammers race.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
KOH-Yokohama

Yokohama Rubber vehicles equipped with the company’s Geolandar off-road tires for SUVs and pickup trucks finished first in three classes at this year’s King of the Hammers off-road race held in California from Jan. 28-Feb. 3. The King of the Hammers, which is the season opener for the year-long Ultra4 National Series racing tour, combines desert racing and rock crawling. The winning drivers are Zach Szymik in the 4900 Can-Am Sportsman Stock UTV class, Bailey Cole in the 4600 Currie Enterprises Stock class and Duane Garretson in the 4500 Yukon Gear and Axle Modified class. At this year’s King of the Hammers, Yokohama Rubber supplied its Geolandar tires to more than 25 participating vehicles. The tires supplied included Geolandar M/T G003 mud terrain tires and race versions of the same, as well Geolandar SD off-road racing tires sold in overseas markets.

According to Yokohama, Geolandar M/T G003 tires deliver superior performance on the full range of off-road surfaces over a long lifespan. In 2023, vehicles equipped with Geolandar tires finished first in the King of the Hammers’ 4900 Can-Am UTV race and captured series championships in the Best In The Desert’s Trick Truck class and the Ultra4 Racing’s 4900 UTV Pro Mod class. Geolandar-equipped vehicles also won at the 2023 Asia Cross Country Rally, winning the overall championship for a second straight year while capturing the top three spots on the podium with first-, second- and third-place finishes.

Yokohama Rubber said its consumer tire business is endeavoring to increase sales of its tires, including the global flagship Advan brand, the Geolandar brand of tires for SUVs and pickup trucks, winter tires and 18-in. and larger tires.

TyreXpo Asia 2024 will be held in a new location in Thailand at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) from May 15-17. The event is presented by Informa Markets (who recently acquired former owners Tarsus Group) and is expected to attract over 4,000 international attendees from around 60 countries.

