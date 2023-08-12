Yokohama Rubber to Supply Geolandar Tires for Asia Cross Country Rally

Yokohama Rubber Co. will supply its Geolandar M/T G003 mud-terrain tires for SUVs and pickup trucks to support Team Mitsubishi Ralliart as it seeks to win this year’s Asia Cross Country Rally from Aug. 13-19. Team Mitsubishi Ralliart will be seeking its second straight overall AXCR championship, after capturing the title last year on Geolandar M/T G003 tires.

First held in 1996, AXCR is an FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) officially sanctioned race, similar to the Dakar Rally. In recent years, the AXCR has been run over a different course each year, with the starting line in Thailand and then passing through many Southeast Asian countries as it winds through a diverse range of terrains, from mountains and jungles to beaches and plantations, and even race circuits.