 Yokohama Produces EV Tires Using Renewable Energy

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
EV Bizz

Yokohama Produces EV Tires Using Renewable Energy

Yokohama said the Shinshiro-Minami Plant’s shift to renewable-energy electricity is expected to reduce the plant’s annual CO2 emissions by about 570 tons.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Japan Plant

Yokohama Rubber‘s Shinshiro-Minami, Japan plant began production of its Advan Sport EV ultra-high-performance summer tire for electric vehicles (EVs) and other high-performance tires using electric power from a new proprietary solar panel power generation system. After being put into official operation this August, the plant is also using renewable energy-generated electricity that the plant has been procuring since April.

Related Articles

The new solar panel power generation system has an output of about 1.1 MW and is projected to generate about 1,469 MWh per year while reducing CO2 emissions by about 599 tons per year, Yokohama said. The new system is receiving subsidies under the Japanese Ministry of the Environment’s FY2021 Subsidy for CO2 Emission Control Measures.

The renewable-energy electricity being used at the Shinshiro-Minami Plant is considered to be derived 100% from renewable energy sources and deemed to generate zero CO2 emissions as electric power provider Chubu Electric Power Miraiz Co. procured FIT non-fossil fuel certificates with tracking information and non-FIT non-fossil fuel certificates with renewable energy attributes for the electricity being provided to the plant. Yokohama said the Shinshiro-Minami Plant’s shift to renewable-energy electricity is expected to reduce the plant’s annual CO2 emissions by about 570 tons.

Yokohama Rubber is aiming to realize carbon neutrality and has set a long-term target of achieving net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. As part of this effort, the company said it aims to turn its Shinshiro-Minami Plant, its main plant for high-performance tires for passenger cars, into a carbon-neutral model plant with zero CO2 emissions by 2030.

You May Also Like

Hankook Tire sponsored iON evo
Mark-Ferner,-Bridgestone
E+ Yokohama EV
EV Bizz

Radar Tires Launches New EV Tire Ranges

Omni United said its Radar EV Collection includes all-season and compatible fitments for EVs.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Radar-EV-Tires-1400

Omni United announced the launch of its electric vehicle (EV) tire ranges under its flagship brand, Radar Tires.

The Radar EV Collection includes a dedicated EV tire range, Radar all-season EV, as well as the EV compatible fitments in the Dimax and RPX lines.

According to Omni United, rigorous testing has been conducted specifically to evaluate the tread wear performance under the heavier weight and higher torque conditions of EVs.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Hankook Tire Unveils iON evo, iON evo SUV for EVs

Hankook says the tires feature technology that focuses on tread wear, noise reduction and unique grip performance for EVs.

By Christian Hinton
iON_evo
Yokohama Rubber is Supplier of OE Electric Truck/Bus Tires

Yokohama Rubber will supply its RY01C tires for Mitsubishi Fuso’s eCanter EV.

By Christian Hinton
yokohama-ev-truck-tire
Goodyear Launches Urban Max BSA (EV) Bus Service Tire

Goodyear introduced the Urban Max BSA EV, designed for today’s growing municipal EV fleets.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear bus EV
Autel Expands Telsa Diagnostics on Ultra Series Tablets

Autel’s latest software release expands diagnostic coverage for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
Autel-ultra

Other Posts

Enviro Receives Renewed ISCC Certification

Enviro’s recovered carbon black and oil, certified by ISCC, offer up to 93% reduction in carbon emissions.

By Christian Hinton
Enviro Carbon Black
GRI Expands Sustainable Production with Recycled Carbon Black

Utilization of Recycled Carbon Black has gained traction as a promising alternative to fossil-based virgin carbon black.

By Christian Hinton
GRI Green Ag carbon black
Study Finds Tire Microplastics Prevalent in Urban Stormwater

In stormwater runoff during rain, 19 out of every 20 microplastics collected were tire wear particles.

By Christian Hinton
Scimex-study-tire-plastic
Yokohama Tires Chosen as OE for Toyota Midsize SUV

Yokohama OE for the Grand Highlander were developed using Yokohama’s proprietary HAICoLab, an AI-based development framework.

By Christian Hinton
GEOLANDAR-X-CV