Yokohama Development Center Promotes New VP of R&D

Jeff Barna, president and CEO of Yokohama Tire Corporation, announced that Jeremy Kahrs has been promoted to vice president of research and development at the Yokohama Development Center America (YDCA) facility in Cornelius, North Carolina.

According to Barna, Kahrs, who was YDCA’s senior director of R&D, will take over all daily operations for YDCA and report directly to Barna.

“Jeremy’s technical expertise, along with his passion for engineering, and his strong dedication to support the R&D team have greatly contributed to YDCA’s success,” Barna said.