Yokohama Tire Adds Chris Forsberg to Off-Road Team

Yokohama Tire has added Chris Forsberg to its off-road team. Forsberg Racing, led by the three-time Formula Drift champion, will race on Yokohama’s Geolandar tires. The Yokohama/Forsberg Racing Off-Road partnership kicked off at the Yokohama Norra 500, Oct. 19-22. Forsberg competed with Team Yokohama member Leticia Bufoni in a production-class 2023 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X modified with all-new NISMO off-road parts on Geolandar M/T G003 tires.

“Chris is such a talented driver,” Andrew Briggs, Yokohama Tire’s vice president of marketing & product management, said. “Being part of this off-road effort along with his other partners like Nissan and NISMO Off-Road is a powerful combination.”

Yokohama is also the title sponsor of the Yokohama Norra 500. The two-day race runs from Ensenada, BC, Mexico, to San Felipe. Yokohama highlighted its Geolandar tire line at the event, including the M/T G003 mud-terrain tire.