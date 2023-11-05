 Yokohama Tire Adds Chris Forsberg to Off-Road Team

Yokohama added drift champion Chris Forsberg to its off-road racing team, which will compete on Geolandar tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-NORRA-team

Yokohama Tire has added Chris Forsberg to its off-road team. Forsberg Racing, led by the three-time Formula Drift champion, will race on Yokohama’s Geolandar tires. The Yokohama/Forsberg Racing Off-Road partnership kicked off at the Yokohama Norra 500, Oct. 19-22. Forsberg competed with Team Yokohama member Leticia Bufoni in a production-class 2023 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X modified with all-new NISMO off-road parts on Geolandar M/T G003 tires.

“Chris is such a talented driver,” Andrew Briggs, Yokohama Tire’s vice president of marketing & product management, said. “Being part of this off-road effort along with his other partners like Nissan and NISMO Off-Road is a powerful combination.”

Yokohama is also the title sponsor of the Yokohama Norra 500. The two-day race runs from Ensenada, BC, Mexico, to San Felipe. Yokohama highlighted its Geolandar tire line at the event, including the M/T G003 mud-terrain tire.

TIA Inducts Richard Smallwood, Mary Sikora Into Hall of Fame

The two longtime industry executives were awarded for their efforts during the 2023 Tire Industry Honors Program during SEMA.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
SEMA-TIA-Awards

During this year's 2023 Tire Industry Honors Program held during Industry Week, Richard Smallwood, retired president and CEO of Sumitomo Rubber North America Inc., and Mary Sikora, publisher, editor and owner of Scrap Tire News/Recycling, were inducted into the Tire Industry Association's Tire Industry Hall of Fame. Also during the event Black's Tire & Auto Brand Ambassador Frankie Underwood accepted Tire Review's Top Shop Award from Tire Review Editor David Sickels.

