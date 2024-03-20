Yokohama to sponsor the Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic Tailgate

Yokohama Tire will be the presenting sponsor of the “Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic Tailgate Driven by Yokohama Tire.” The event, part of the Bassmaster Classic Expo, is March 21-24 in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma and Grand Lake. Team Yokohama member and veteran racer Travis Pastrana will be fishing in the Pro/Am Tournament alongside professional angler Scott Martin.

“We’re thrilled to come on board as a partner with the Bassmaster Classic Tournament,” Andrew Briggs, Yokohama Tire’s VP of marketing and product management, said. “It’s a great opportunity to connect with their passionate and engaged fan base about our wide range of tires. We’re really looking forward to getting out to this year’s event, interacting with both the fans and anglers and showing what Yokohama is all about.”

Yokohama said it will have an outdoor experiential activation at the event’s tailgate and live set area, which will include an autograph session with Pastrana, tire giveaways, a GeoLandar tire line and vehicle display, including an Ultra 4 race truck driven by Levi Shirley, along with truck builds by partners like Complete Customs.