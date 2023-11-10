 Yokohama Introduces All-Weather Tire for CUVs and SUVs

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Tires

Yokohama Introduces All-Weather Tire for CUVs and SUVs

The Geolandar CV 4S is initially available in 32 sizes ranging from 17 to 20 in., with more sizes arriving in early 2024.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-GEOLANDAR-CV-4S

Yokohama Tire is expanding its Geolandar tire line with the all-weather Geolandar CV 4S. The tire, which Yokohama said is engineered specifically for today’s most popular crossovers, smaller SUVs and minivans, is severe-snow-rated and is initially available in 32 sizes ranging from 17 to 20 in. More sizes will arrive in early 2024, according to Drew Dayton, Yokohama’s senior product planning manager, consumer tires.

Related Articles

“The new, long-lasting CV 4S is our first premium all-weather CUV/SUV tire,” he said.

Yokohama said all sizes of the new CV 4S are backed by its 30-day trial and a 60,000-mile limited treadwear warranty.

According to Yokohama, benefits for the Geolandar CV 4S include:

  • Winter traction achieved by the asymmetric tread pattern that creates wet and snow traction while maintaining dry road performance;
  • Wet performance assured by the zig-zag grooves that help resist hydroplaning by evacuating large volumes of water;
  • Long tread life is possible thanks to Yokohama’s new compound technology, which features a new polymer blend and improved micro silica dispersion that enhances rolling resistance and provides long-lasting wear, the company said;
  • A quiet, comfortable ride via a distinctive tread pattern and an advanced construction that reduces road noise, regardless of weather conditions.

You May Also Like

Hankook-Dynapro-HTX-SEMA
Atturo featured SEMA
Toyo-Open Country-EV-SEMA
Atturo-AZ810
Tires

What’s the Difference Between All-Weather and All-Season Tires? Drivers Don’t Know

Only three in 10 drivers can correctly name the key benefit of all-weather tires over all-season.

Avatar
By Steve Bourassa
Nokian+WR+G4_034-op-ed-1400

The winter months are approaching, and driving can be an issue this time of year. Three-fourths of American drivers say they feel unsafe on the road at least a few times each winter, according to research we recently performed at Nokian Tyres.

But for many drivers, the problem isn’t wintry roads. The issue is that they don’t have a full understanding of what their tires are supposed to do.

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
Continental Launches New Tires for Medium-Duty Trucks

Continental developed the 19.5-inch General RA 2 and RD 2 tires to meet the needs of Class 4 and 5 vehicle applications.

By Christian Hinton
GT Radial Team Tire Cup
Yokohama Debuts New Geolandar Tire for Crossover SUVs

Yokohama said it developed the Geolandar CV 4S in response to the growing worldwide demand for tires for crossover SUVs.

By Christian Hinton
Geolandar CV45
Continental Tires Come OE on New Maserati Grecale Luxury SUV

Continental’s CrossContact and EcoContact lines are OE fitments for Maserati’s SUV.

By Christian Hinton
continental_cross contact
Michelin Launches New Defender Tire Series for Trucks, SUVs

Michelin added two new tires to the Defender line – the M/S2 all-season and the Platinum.

By Christian Hinton
michelin combo

Other Posts

Yokohama Tire Partners with Outdoor Recreation Nonprofit

Yokohama has partnered with “Tread Lightly!” to promote stewardship and education around responsible outdoor recreation.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement
Yokohama Tire Adds Chris Forsberg to Off-Road Team

Yokohama added drift champion Chris Forsberg to its off-road racing team, which will compete on Geolandar tires.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-NORRA-team
BMW M4 GT3 Wins Nürburgring Series on Yokohama Advan Tires

The Walkenhorst Motorsport #34 BMW raced on Yokohama’s Advan A005 and A006 tires to capture the NLS Speed Trophy.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Advan-NLS
Yokohama Supplies BluEarth Tires for New Honda Mini-Vehicle

The N-BOX mini-vehicle launched in Japan with Yokohama’s BluEarth AE-01 as original equipment.

By Christian Hinton