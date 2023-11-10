Yokohama Introduces All-Weather Tire for CUVs and SUVs

Yokohama Tire is expanding its Geolandar tire line with the all-weather Geolandar CV 4S. The tire, which Yokohama said is engineered specifically for today’s most popular crossovers, smaller SUVs and minivans, is severe-snow-rated and is initially available in 32 sizes ranging from 17 to 20 in. More sizes will arrive in early 2024, according to Drew Dayton, Yokohama’s senior product planning manager, consumer tires.

“The new, long-lasting CV 4S is our first premium all-weather CUV/SUV tire,” he said.

Yokohama said all sizes of the new CV 4S are backed by its 30-day trial and a 60,000-mile limited treadwear warranty.

According to Yokohama, benefits for the Geolandar CV 4S include: