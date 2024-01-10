 Yokohama's Advan Sport EV AS is now available in the U.S.

The Sport EV is available in 10 sizes ranging from 18 to 20 in. with a 55,000-mile warranty.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-ADVAN-Sport-EV-AS

Yokohama Tire’s Advan Sport EV A/S – an ultra high-performance all-season tire specifically designed for electric vehicles (EVs) – is now on sale in the U.S., the manufacturer said. The Sport EV is available in 10 sizes ranging from 18 to 20 in.

“It’s the first tire to carry the new E+ badge, which signifies that the tire is compatible with EVs and able to fulfill the unique set of requirements brought by them,” Drew Dayton, Yokohama Tire’s senior product planning manager, consumer tires, said.

According to Yokohama, benefits for the Advan Sport EV A/S include:

  • Reliable tread life assured by a refined contact area, which equalizes the pressure distribution across the contact patch in high-torque EV applications to promote long, even wear;
  • Maximized sidewall construction which enhances sidewall stiffness to produce responsive handling characteristics and a smoother ride;
  • All-season grip comes from a new all-season compound, which utilizes more silica and a proprietary mixing process to improve mileage and snow performance while maintaining dry handling;
  • Performance shoulder which features outside shoulder blocks that are extra-large to enhance cornering.

All sizes of the Sport EV are backed by Yokohama’s 30-day money-back guarantee and a 55,000-mile limited treadwear warranty.

