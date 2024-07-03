Wiygul Automotive Clinic to expand into Fauquier County, Virginia

Wiygul Automotive Clinic plans to expand into Fauquier County, Virginia with a new store located at the former site of Murphy’s Automotive. It’s expected to open late this summer and will be the ninth location for the Wiygul family in the Washington Metropolitan area, the company said.

According to Wiygul Automotive Clinic, its shops offer a range of automotive services, including routine maintenance, vehicle diagnostics, new tires and alignments, brakes, AC repair and more.

“Wiygul Automotive Clinic’s expansion into Warrenton marks an exciting milestone for our family,” said William Wiygul, partner at Wiygul Automotive Clinic. “We are grateful for the opportunity to further our grandparents’ vision of making top-quality automotive repair and maintenance services available to as many DC area communities as possible.”

Upgrades to the newest location are currently underway, Wiygul Automotive Clinic said. The team plans to share details about the grand opening and store hours in the coming weeks.