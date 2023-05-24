 Wix Filters Announces National FFA Scholarship Winners

Wix awarded $8,000 to six FFA scholarship winners nationwide.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Scholarship-1400

Wix Filters has announced the company’s 2023–2024 national FFA scholarship winners. Wix said it will award a total of $8,000 to six recipients from among the thousands of students who applied for the scholarship opportunity through the National FFA Organization. Each student completed an application, which considers all of the accomplishments and activities the students achieved over time, including FFA involvement, work experience, supervised agricultural experience, community service, leadership skills and academics.

To apply, Wix said students must be an FFA member, retain a minimum 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and intend to major in agricultural engineering, agricultural mechanization, agricultural power and equipment, or diesel mechanics. Students must also live on a family farm, exhibit financial need, participate in community service and demonstrate leadership.

The six winners and their schools are as follows:

  • Abigail Thomas, California Polytechnic State University–San Luis Obispo: $2,000;
  • Connor Porath, University of Idaho: $2,000;
  • Dylan Zwilling, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign: $1,000;
  • Lily Lefferd, University of Missouri–Kansas City: $1,000;
  • Adrianna Meyer, Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute: $1,000;
  • Dawson Rudloff, Sam Houston State University: $1,000.

