 Wes Samperio named Dunlop Motorcycle Tires’ product planning manager

People

Samperio has held several positions throughout his eleven years with SRNA, from warehouse operations to customer service to sales.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
wes-samperio-dunlop-motorcycle-tires

Sumitomo Rubber North America recently promoted Wes Samperio to Dunlop Motorcycle Tires’ product planning manager. Samperio has held several positions throughout his eleven years with SRNA, from warehouse operations to customer service to sales.

“I’m looking forward to learning a new side of the business,” Samperio said. “Skills I’ve developed over the years in various positions have proven to be valuable, and have allowed me to be a resource to multiple sides of the Dunlop Motorcycle business, not just the product side.”

“Wes is a motorcycle enthusiast at heart and will be an outstanding addition to the team,” said Mike Buckley, sr. vice president of Dunlop Motorcycle Tires sales and marketing. “We look forward to bringing him up to speed with the product planning process.”

