WD-40 Releases Specialist Degreaser and Cleaner EZ-Pods

WD-40 announced it is expanding its product offerings with the creation of WD-40 Specialist Degreaser and Cleaner EZ-Pods. The company said this new product is a concentrated, industrial-strength formula that lets professionals customize their degreasing power for degreasing challenges.

WD-40 explained users can drop one EZ-Pod in 32 ounces of water for a ready-to-mix-and-go solution. WD-40 said its Specialist Degreaser and Cleaner EZ-Pods work in any temperature water but dissolve best in warm water and can be used in a variety of applications like spray bottles, buckets and power washers.

According to WD-40, the degreasing solution can be used on sensitive surfaces like plastics, rubber, neoprene, stainless steel, carbon fiber, copper, aluminum, chrome, and painted areas. The company said the product has no harmful fumes, is non-abrasive, non-corrosive, leaves no residue and doesn’t require a CA-Prop 65 warning.