Vredestein’s Ultrac chosen as OE tire for BMW X2, 5 Series

Vredestein said its Ultrac summer tire has been chosen as original equipment (OE) by the BMW Group for its X2 and 5 Series models. It is also extending an existing supply agreement for the BMW X1 to encompass an additional Ultrac size option. The agreement with Apollo Tyres, which owns the Vredestein product brand, means that the supplied Ultrac tires, in size 225/55 R18 102 Y XL specification, will be fitted to vehicles on the manufacturing line at the group’s German facilities.

This is the latest agreement between the BMW Group and Apollo Tyres, following the OE fitment of the Vredestein Ultrac for the X1 (205/65 R17 100Y XL), and in three sizes (205/65R16 95W, 205/60R17 97W XL and 225/50R18 99W XL) for the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer.

The company said Ultrac tires will be available on the replacement market as well as via franchised dealers of the BMW Group.

Vredestein said its Ultrac offers grip and rolling resistance and has been developed to facilitate safe and enjoyable driving in both the wet and dry. The tire achieves an ‘A’ rating in the wet grip tire label category, satisfying the BMW group’s focus on safety and performance, and it is suitable for a wide selection of family and compact cars.

The Ultrac also achieved second place in Auto Zeitung’s 2022 summer tire group. During the test, the German motoring magazine labelled the Ultrac as a ‘very recommended’ tire for use in a range of conditions and in regions that often face unpredictable weather.