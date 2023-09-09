Vredestein Tires Showcases Performance Lineup at Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 41

Vredestein Tires was recently the official tire partner of Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 41. At the Vredestein booth, festival attendees had the opportunity to see three unique vehicles that showcased the Vredestein performance tire lineup. In addition, static tire displays allowed guests to inspect three additional tire models in detail.

At Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 41, Vredestein featured its Sprint Classic, Vredestein Hypertrac, Vredestein Quatrac Pro, Vredestein Wintrac Pro, Vredestein Ultrac Vorti+ and Vredestein Pinza tires.

YouTube star, celebrity detailer and Vredestein driver Larry Kosilla was at the tent with his modified Audi R8, demonstrating his car and tire-care techniques. Visitors to the Vredestein display also won prizes throughout the weekend.