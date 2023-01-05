 Vredestein Markets Pinza HT at Outdoor Locations Across US

Madeleine Winer
The Vredestein brand launched its new Pinza HT in November last year, and the Apollo Tyres’ brand is looking to expand upon the success of its Times Square Pinza AT launch last year. That’s why Vredestein took its message nationwide with the HT launch by sharing the story of the tire in iconic locations across the US in the form of visual displays, the company said.

The team at Vredestein tapped into pillars of American culture to launch the new Pinza HT: its messaging was displayed at the AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, for the world-famous Q BBQ Fest and its estimated 200,000 attendees; messaging also received attention in the endzone of the Oregon Ducks’ Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon for over 50,000 fans. In addition. Vredestein also shined with the stars in Hollywood on the Sunset Strip by way of the Sunset Spectacular’s digital billboard and art installation. By taking the story nationwide and into the roots of popular American pastimes, Vredestein said it made the Pinza HT message clear – this tire is designed for the American driver.

“We remain committed to building the Vredestein brand in the United States and this communication campaign is a step in that direction,” said Abhishek Bisht, assistant vice president, Americas, Apollo Tyres Ltd. “We carefully selected events and venues across the country that align with our target demographic to connect with our customers on a grassroots level.”

Vredestein’s advertising blitz across the US was a strategic advertising campaign designed to reach as many consumers as possible in target-rich areas, the company said. The new Pinza HT will be available through Vredestein’s network across the United States.

