 Vogue Tyre adds two sizes to its custom-built radial tire lineup

Tires

The 275/50R22 custom built radial SCT2 caters to SUVs, CUVs, trucks and the new 245/40R19 size caters to luxury sedans.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Vogue-Tyre-Cadillac-Escalade

Vogue Tyre introduced of two new sizes to its custom-built radial lineup: the 275/50R22 custom-built radial SCT2 white/gold and the 245/40R19 custom-built radial white/gold. The 275/50R22 custom-built radial SCT2 is designed as the original equipment (OE) fitment for SUVs, crossovers, and truck vehicles such as the Cadillac Escalade and Ford F-150 Limited. This addition meets the demand for larger, more robust tires that deliver both style and performance for these high-end models, Vogue said. Additionally, Vogue said the new 245/40R19 size caters to the growing market of luxury sedans, fitting with the Cadillac CT5, BMW 5 and 6 Series, and the Mercedes E-Class.

“Standing out from the crowd never looked so good with the Vogue Custom Built Radial, featuring our distinctive Vogue whitewall design with a gold stripe,” said Kevin Goyak, executive VP of Vogue Tyre. “Even in our 110th year of business, we continue to grow by listening to our customers’ needs and providing the right sizes to meet those needs, all while making it easy to do business with Vogue Tyre.”

The custom-built radial line of tires is backed by Vogue Tyre’s “craftsmanship and care promise,” the company said.

“These new sizes represent a great opportunity for our partners to grow their profits while satisfying the evolving demands of the luxury tire market,” Goyak added. “Our four distribution centers have these new sizes in stock and ready for delivery, making it easier than ever for our dealers to meet customer demand.”

