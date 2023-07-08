 VMS Releases 2023 Recircle Awards Nominations List

VMS Releases 2023 Recircle Awards Nominations List

Recircle Awards announces 2023 nominees for sustainable tire retreading and recycling categories.

By Christian Hinton
Nominees-List-Recircle-Awards

Valebridge Media Services (VMS) announced the shortlist of nominees for the 2023 edition of the Recircle Awards. According to VMS, the event was organized to promote and recognize sustainable innovation, production processes, management and services in the tire retreading and recycling sector.

The shortlist, chosen from a preliminary list of candidates nominated by the public, has been compiled by the Recircle Awards Nominations Committee made up of 14 experts, including respected industry journalists, industry association heads and independent consultants from around the world, said VMS.

The shortlisted nomination categories for the 15 awards open to public vote are as follows:

Best Tread Rubber Supplier:

  • Dobermann
  • Marangoni
  • Pre-Q Galgo
  • Silvercap
  • Vipal Rubber

Best Retreading Equipment Supplier:

  • Central Marketing
  • Italmatic
  • Matteuzzi
  • TRM
  • Vipal Machinery

Best Tyre Recycling Industry Supplier:

  • Eco Green Equipment
  • Eldan Recycling
  • Fornnax
  • Rubberjet Valley
  • Tallants Navarro

Best Tyre Derived Recycled Product:

  • Ceyes: City Green Panels
  • Michelin: Tyres containing rCB
  • Rubtec SpA: Rubtec Rubber Bumpers
  • Shredded Tire: Miami Echo Construction Blocks
  • XTyre Global: Evaporation Inhibitor Floating Panel

Employee of the Year:

  • Ankita Saikia (Tyromer)
  • Bernardita Diaz (SustrendLab)
  • Camilla Raffaelli (VM Rubber)
  • Fabricio Nedeff (Vipal)
  • Ron Elliott (Pre-Q Galgo)

Best Passenger Retreader:

  • Black Star
  • Fedima
  • Insa Turbo
  • Malatesta Pneumatici
  • Radburg

Best OTR Retreader:

  • Community Tire
  • FM Pneus
  • Marangoni SpA
  • Reifen Wagner
  • Renova Peru

Best Truck & Bus Retreader:

  • Continental
  • Insa Turbo
  • Marangoni SpA
  • Unigoma
  • Vaculug

Mechanical Tyre Recycling Award:

  • Duramos SAS
  • E-Cova
  • Genan
  • Murfitts
  • Rembre Tyres

Tyre Devulcanization Award:

  • DRI Rubber
  • EFG Polymers
  • GRP Ltd
  • Rubber Matters
  • Tyromer Inc.

Tyre Pyrolysis Award:

  • Contec SA
  • Ecolomondo Corp
  • Kal Tire Chile
  • Pyrum Innovations
  • Scandinavian Enviro Systems

Best Retreading Accessory and Consumables Supplier:

  • Italmatic
  • Marangoni
  • Tech Europe
  • Vipal Rubber
  • VM Rubber

Best EPR Scheme:

  • Circol ELT
  • SDAB
  • Seginus
  • Signus Ecovalor
  • Valorpneu

Best Tyre Recycling Research Project:

  • Blackcycle: The Blackcycle Project
  • GEC Compounds: Research into the creation of Genesis Evolution Compounds
  • María Esther Fernandez: The Application of Textile Waste from End of Use Tyres in the Production of Fibre Cement
  • Patricio Muñoz / SustrendLab: The Recovery and Re-use of tyre sawdust in the manufacture of solid tyres for forklifts
  • SustrendLab: Research into the extraction of T-Phite from tyres

Best Company Director:

  • Alexey Gryshchenko (Yashina)
  • Hernan Diez Vargas (ANRE)
  • Jorge Crespo (Vaculug)
  • Matthias Leppert (Marangoni)
  • Thomas Sorensson (Scandinavian Enviro Systems)

Fitzgerald Kenda
Kumho-TCR-World-Tour
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400
Traffic-cone-stock
