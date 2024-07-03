 VIP Tires & Service technician reaches World Class Technician status

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

VIP Tires & Service technician reaches World Class Technician status

John Bemis is the seventh VIP employee to achieve World Class status.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
VIP-Tire-John-Bemis

VIP Tires & Service revealed that Bangor, ME technician John Bemis has reached the status of “World Class Technician,” one of the highest honors in the automotive service industry. A resident of Milford, Bemis works in VIP’s Bangor store on Stillwater Avenue.

Related Articles

Overall, VIP employs seven World Class Technicians, in addition to 46 Master Technicians and 283 Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Certified Technicians. ASE and the Auto Care Association recognize professional technicians who have tested and obtained ASE certification in 22 specialty areas. Established more than 35 years ago, the World Class Technician recognition has only been given to about 2,000 technicians, with fewer than 50 technicians typically achieving World Class Technician status annually—Bemis now included.

“VIP Tires & Service is beyond excited to recognize John Bemis’ tremendous contributions to our company and our customers, and he is fully deserving of ‘World Class Technician’ status,” said Tim Winkeler, president and CEO of VIP. “Technicians like John are truly what drives VIP forward to provide the best possible customer service for people in Bangor and across New England. We now have seven World Class Technicians who have become leading experts in the auto service industry, and there will be more to come.”

You May Also Like

Charles-Curlee-Tire-Discounters
GT-Radial-team-female-driver
Monro-Sustainability
award-stock
News

FCS Automotive releases 42 new part numbers

FCS said its new parts cover applications including the Audi Q5, Ford Ranger, Genesis G80 and more.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
FCS-42-part-Numbers

FCS Automotive has released 42 new part numbers covering some of the most popular applications on the road today, including the Audi Q5, Ford Ranger, Genesis G80, Honda Accord, Hyundai Accent, Jeep Cherokee, Kia Optima, Lexus GX470, Nissan Maxima, Ram 2500, Toyota Rav4 and more, including:

8 Complete Strut Assemblies (936,389 vehicles in operation);

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Cosmo Tires, TGI hold second annual Car & Truck Show

A variety of cars and trucks showed up for this event and over 25 trophies and awards were given out.

By Christian Hinton
TGI-Front-Lot-car-show
Goodyear releases tires-as-a-service subscription for fleets

The tires-as-a-service offering combines Goodyear’s tires, predictive insights and service footprint in one, subscription-based solution.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-fleet-management-subcription-1400
PRT launches 94 new strut assemblies

The new release covers more than 15 million U.S. vehicle applications, including light vehicles, SUVs and pickups.

By Christian Hinton
PRT-94-new-products
Akebono expands disc brake pad product lines

Akebono has expanded its ProACT and Severe Duty Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad line by 11 new part numbers.

By Christian Hinton
Akebono-ProACT

Other Posts

Nokian Tyres, POWDR to plant trees for season passes sold in 2024

It’s the fourth year the companies have partnered with One Tree Planted to help protect scenic areas impacted by deforestation.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-POWDR-Sapling
Litens Aftermarket introduces new tensioner technology

A new Easy Button latch featuring ‘Technician Assist Pin’ technology enables tensioner replacement to be done by a single technician, the company said.

By Christian Hinton
Litens-new-technology-1400
Continental names head of automotive aftermarket & original equipment services

Stefan Feder’s responsibilities will include the management of sales, marketing, operations, quality and product management.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-Stefan-Feder-1400
Schaeffler secures partnership to support technical education

Schaeffler will deliver technical educational content to Automotive Transmission Service Group members .

By Christian Hinton