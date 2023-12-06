VIP Tires & Service Donation to Support Mass Shooting Victims

VIP Tires & Service will donate $12,180 to the City of Lewiston Support Fund, supporting the families impacted by the recent mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine. From Oct. 30 through Nov. 12, VIP donated $10 for every tire sold at its Auburn store and two Lewiston locations, and the company ended up selling 718 tires to aid in the local recovery efforts.

Throughout the recovery process, VIP said it has been determined to contribute to the City of Lewiston Support Fund, which is managed by Androscoggin Bank. In addition, VIP’s banking partner, the Boston, Massachusetts-based Berkshire Bank, matched VIP’s initial donations up to $5,000, bringing the total donation to $12,180.

“At a time of unprecedented grief in the Auburn-Lewiston area, the VIP team has been doing whatever we can to help those in need,” Tim Winkeler, president and CEO of VIP, said. “Let’s face it: Maine will never be the same after these tragic events, but the local community is coming together and standing strong to grieve, pray and find a way through such an unthinkable tragedy. Our contribution to the recovery efforts is another step toward recovery.”