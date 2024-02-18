VIP Tires & Service donates $275,000 to Make-A-Wish in 2023

Last year, VIP Tires & Service employees donated over $275,000 to Make-A-Wish, which VIP said brings its total contribution in recent years to over $1.275 million on behalf of young children facing life-threatening medical conditions.

Last year, the company’s 35 stores and support center in Maine contributed more than $80,000, while VIP’s 34 locations across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont chipped in with over $57,000 between them. John Quirk, executive chairman of VIP, matched the company’s overall contribution, bringing the total to just over $275,000 by the end of 2023.

“In 2023, the VIP team took our support for Make-A-Wish to an entirely new level, setting a new record with over $275,000 in contributions,” Tim Winkeler, president and CEO of VIP, said. “VIP keeps proving that businesses large and small can play a pivotal role in helping those in need, and I couldn’t be prouder of our employees for supporting such a noble cause.”