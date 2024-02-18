 VIP Tires & Service donates $275,000 to Make-A-Wish in 2023

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

VIP Tires & Service donates $275,000 to Make-A-Wish in 2023

Last year's donation brings VIP's total contribution to Make-A-Wish in recent years to over $1.275 million.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
MAW-VIP-Tires-1400

Last year, VIP Tires & Service employees donated over $275,000 to Make-A-Wish, which VIP said brings its total contribution in recent years to over $1.275 million on behalf of young children facing life-threatening medical conditions.

Related Articles

Last year, the company’s 35 stores and support center in Maine contributed more than $80,000, while VIP’s 34 locations across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont chipped in with over $57,000 between them. John Quirk, executive chairman of VIP, matched the company’s overall contribution, bringing the total to just over $275,000 by the end of 2023.

“In 2023, the VIP team took our support for Make-A-Wish to an entirely new level, setting a new record with over $275,000 in contributions,” Tim Winkeler, president and CEO of VIP, said. “VIP keeps proving that businesses large and small can play a pivotal role in helping those in need, and I couldn’t be prouder of our employees for supporting such a noble cause.”

You May Also Like

award-stock
Nokian-Tyres-Tire-Recycling-JV-1400
Mayhew-Stud-Extractor-1400
SRNA-Bakari-Howard-1400
News

TireTutor enters authorized reseller agreement with SureCritic

The review platform is designed to drive customer engagement, increase customer pay loyalty and boost a business’s online reputation.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
TireTutor-SureCritic

TireTutor and SureCritic entered an agreement to combine TireTutor’s all-in-one automotive software with SureCritic’s reputation management platform. The review platform is designed to drive customer engagement, increase customer pay loyalty and boost a business’s online reputation and performance, according to SureCritic.

According to the companies, recent surveys in the automotive repair industry reflect that online reviews are the most influential part of a business's digital presence, with 91% of consumers stating they consult online reviews.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
ZC Rubber to build new tire factory in Indonesia

The new facility, located in Semarang, Indonesia, is currently under construction and is expected to be complete within 10 months.

By Christian Hinton
ZC-Rubber-indonesia-1400
Continental highlights OEM vs. replacement EV tire differences during K&M Tire conference

Continental is providing existing replacement offerings that cover EV customer needs in its portfolio and is designating them as “EV ready.”

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Tire promotes Stan Chandgie to COO

Chandgie will retain oversight of consumer and commercial sales, and add marketing, tire business planning and supply chain/logistics to his responsibilities.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Stan-Chandgie-1400
Autel partners with Motor Information Systems

Motor TruSpeed Repair will be available for integration into Autel’s diagnostics software on all North American Ultra series tablets.

By Christian Hinton
Autel-MS909CV-VCI-

Other Posts

Michelin takes next step in producing bio-based synthetic rubber

Michelin and its partners unveiled an industrial-scale demonstrator for producing bio-based butadiene, a key ingredient in synthetic rubber production.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin-bio-based-rubber-1400
Recycled Rubber Coalition report examines EV impact on scrapped tires

The Coalition estimates there will be a 12% increase in the number of scrap tires that will be produced as drivers transition to EVs.

By Christian Hinton
Asphalt-crumb-rubber-rmit univeristy study
Myers Industries acquires Signature Systems

Myers’s CEO said the acquisition will strengthen the company’s growing portfolio of brands and will enhance its profitability profile.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement
Faith, hope, love: Triple Tire builds a Top Shop on three simple principles

The husband and wife team have only about a year’s worth of tire dealing under their belts, yet they managed to nearly double their first-year sales expectations.

By David Sickels
K&M-Triple-Tire-Storefront-1400