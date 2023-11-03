 VIP Tires & Service Launches Fund to Aid Maine Families

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
News

VIP Tires & Service Launches Fund to Aid Maine Families

Following the recent mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, VIP Tires & Service initiated a fund to donate $10 per tire sale to affected families.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
donate-stock

VIP Tires & Service is launching a new fund to support the families impacted by the Oct. 25 shootings in Lewiston, Maine. VIP will donate $10 for every tire sold at its Auburn store and two Lewiston locations to a new fund that will aid in the recovery of the communities hit hardest by the events, the company said.

Related Articles

“We are all still shocked about the horrific events that happened within our Lewiston and Auburn communities on Wednesday, Oct. 25,” John Quirk, owner and executive chairman of VIP, said. “I know things can seem so out of control these days, but I have faith in humanity, and I know most of us are great loving people who care about our neighbors. Please feel free to contact VIP at our support center if you need help and we will do what we can to assist throughout this grieving process. Together, we will grieve, we will pray and we will find our way through this unthinkable tragedy.”

Based in Auburn, VIP Tires & Service operates nearly 70 locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.

You May Also Like

AAPEX-x-MEYLE
SEMA-2023
SEMA-TIA-Awards
Bartec TPMS SEMA
News

Nokian Tyres Partners with Finnish Ski Association

Nokian tires partners with Finnish Ski Association, backing national teams and events in Finland through 2025.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Finnish+Ski+Association

Nokian Tyres has entered into a partnership with the Finnish Ski Association. Nokian said this partnership includes it becoming the main partner of the Cross-Country Ski Team Finland as well as the junior Cross-Country Ski Team Finland for the 2023–24 and 2024–25 seasons. The company will also be the official partner of the Ruka Nordic and Lahti Ski Games World Cup events in Finland.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Anyline Launches Tire & Vehicle Analytics Platform at SEMA

Anyline’s Tire & Vehicle Analytics platform aids forecasting, recall alerts, tire wear comparison and driver performance assessment.

By David Sickels
Anyline-SEMA
Hunter Previews TCX51M Tire Changer at SEMA

Hunter’s TCX51M tire changer is on display in the South Hall Lower booth #42017 at SEMA.

By Christian Hinton
Falken Expands Wildpeak Tire Availability for 2024 Toyota Sequoia

Falken’s Wildpeak A/T3WA tire is now offered in a 265/60R20 size fitment for the 2024 Toyota Sequoia TRD off-road model.

By Christian Hinton
Falken-Wildpeak-1400
Yokohama Supplies BluEarth Tires for New Honda Mini-Vehicle

The N-BOX mini-vehicle launched in Japan with Yokohama’s BluEarth AE-01 as original equipment.

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Tarsus Group Cancels 2023 Tyrexpo Show

Tarsus said the event is “no longer financially viable” following the recently introduced legislation of anti-dumping laws by the Mexican government.

By Christian Hinton
Centro-Banamex
CEAT Specialty Plant Wins British Safety Council Award

To compete for the award, organizations had to achieve five stars in British Safety Council’s health and safety management audit.

By Christian Hinton
award-stock
Schaeffler Showcases Aftermarket Solutions at AAPEX

Schaeffler is exhibiting engine and chassis technologies, alongside electric mobility solutions and thought leadership at AAPEX.

By Christian Hinton
Schaeffler_AAPEX 2023
Hunter Engineering Debuts Ultimate ADAS at SEMA Show

Hunter Engineering’s Ultimate ADAS system is on display at the 2023 SEMA Show in South Hall Lower booth #42017.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-Ultimate-ADAS SEMA