 Valvoline Global releases new full synthetic motor oil

Valvoline's Restore & Protect motor oil is designed for gasoline-engines and is the culmination of three years of development.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Valvoline-Restore-and-Protect-wide-shot-1400

Valvoline Global has launched globally a premium full synthetic motor oil, Restore & Protect. The company said the oil removes up to 100% of engine-killing deposits with continuous use, restoring engines to run like factory clean while protecting against future damage.

Restore & Protect is designed for gasoline-engine automobiles, from brand-new to older, high-mileage vehicles, and is the culmination of three years of development, Valvoline said. This premium full synthetic product also presents two of Valvoline’s proprietary new technologies: Active Clean, which removes deposits and restores engines, and Liqui-Shield, which works to prevent deposit formation and protects against future damage.

“We are thrilled to introduce Valvoline Restore & Protect on a global scale,” Jamal Muashsher, president & CEO of Valvoline Global said. “This product truly redefines what motor oil can achieve and positively impacts consumers and customers like never before.”

Valvoline said Restore & Protect will hit shelves and Valvoline business partners globally in 2024.

News

Shop-Ware adds phone integration to Amazing 7 software

When an incoming phone call arrives, Shop-Ware designated users receive details about the customer calling.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Shop-Ware-Announces-Partnership-with-A7-600

Shop-Ware released its first direct telephone integration with help from partner Amazing 7. Telecommunications integration across hardware and backend software represent Shop-Ware’s latest expansion of shop management solutions, the company said.

Shop-Ware said the product launch offers staff members context to incoming phone calls, including: current repair status, returning customer inquiries and lifetime value, as well as unidentified numbers for new customers or solicitations. Staff can link to relevant repair orders or customer lookups based on phone number match criteria.

Read Full Article

