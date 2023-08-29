 U.S. AutoForce to Acquire Pacific Tire Distributors

U.S. AutoForce to Acquire Pacific Tire Distributors

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement

U.S. AutoForce is expected to close on an acquisition of Pacific Tire Distributors, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, on Sept. 11. Pacific Tire Distributors currently operates four distribution centers.

“This strategic opportunity to combine Pacific Tire Distributors and U.S. AutoForce will further enhance the products and services our customers experience in the Northwest,” Pat Hietpas, president of U.S. AutoForce, said.

After the close of the acquisition, U.S. AutoForce will operate 68 distribution centers servicing 47 states and said it is distributing all major tire brands.

“In such a competitive landscape, this opportunity allows us to combine the Pacific Tire Distributors and U.S. AutoForce extensive brand inventory and product offerings, while expanding our services in the Pacific Northwest,” Hietpas said.

