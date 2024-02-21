 TyreXpo Asia 2024 confirmed for Bangkok

TyreXpo Asia 2024 confirmed for Bangkok

The event is expected to attract over 4,000 international attendees from around 60 countries.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

TyreXpo Asia 2024 will be held in a new location in Thailand at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) from May 15-17. The event is presented by Informa Markets (who recently acquired former owners Tarsus Group) and is expected to attract over 4,000 international attendees from around 60 countries.

Three-hundred international tire and automotive trade buyers have already confirmed interest in being part of the event’s ‘Hosted Buyers Program’ which provides an opportunity for industry buyers to meet the 120 exhibitors.

Eighty-five percent of booth space have confirmed or reserved, with the new addition of exhibitors including Vee Rubber and Black Donut from Thailand, CEAT from Sri Lanka, Service Industries from Pakistan, Malaysia Consortium of Rubber Products from Malaysia and TWT GmbH from Germany.

Informa said it is also intending to stage a comprehensive conference on the tire retreading and recycling sector as well as an international tire market business forum with specially selected international speakers addressing several varying market sector issues. More information will be announced later.

News

Double Coin to participate in this year’s TMC trade show

Double Coin will showcase its EPA Smartway-verified truck tires including the FR610 steer, FD405 drive and the FT115 trailer position tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Double-Coin_TMC-1400

Double Coin and CMA will participate at this year’s Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) trade show from March 4-7 in New Orleans, LA. Double Coin said it will showcase its EPA Smartway-verified truck tires including the FR610 steer, FD405 drive and the FT115 trailer position tires. Personnel will be on-site to answer questions, schedule meetings and coordinate a raffle of outdoor sporting equipment.

Read Full Article

SRNA promotes director of product planning for Falken PLT tires

With more than two decades of experience in the tire industry, TJ Johnson is now coming up on eight years with SRNA.

By Christian Hinton
Tsuyoshi-Johnson-SRNA
Ascenso Tires North America finds new president

Thomas Clark brings with him a three-decade-long career, marked by progressive responsibilities at companies such as Michelin and Carlstar Group.

By Christian Hinton
Ascenso-Thomas-Clark
Turbo Wholesale Tires partners with LA Rams’s Kyren Williams

The All-Pro NFL running back will appear in promotional print and social media campaigns for Turbo Wholesale Tires.

By Christian Hinton
turboCombo
VIP Tires & Service donates $275,000 to Make-A-Wish in 2023

Last year’s donation brings VIP’s total contribution to Make-A-Wish in recent years to over $1.275 million.

By Christian Hinton
MAW-VIP-Tires-1400

Wes Samperio named Dunlop Motorcycle Tires’ product planning manager

Samperio has held several positions throughout his eleven years with SRNA, from warehouse operations to customer service to sales.

By Christian Hinton
wes-samperio-dunlop-motorcycle-tires
SRNA names national sales manager (West) for commercial truck tires

Sam Williams has been with SRNA since 2016, most recently working as a senior strategic account manager.

By Christian Hinton
Sam-Williams-SRNA-1400
Plews & Edelmann launches factory-direct shipping program

The factory-direct program is currently available for Edelmann power steering hoses and provides an alternative to off-shore DI Programs.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli earns CDP’s highest A rating for climate action

The “A” rating was awarded to 346 companies out of the more than 21,000.

By Christian Hinton
award-stock