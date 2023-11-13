 Turbo Wholesale Tires Announces New Tire Partnerships, Programs

Turbo Wholesale Tires Announces New Tire Partnerships, Programs

Turbo partners with Double Coin on RBP truck tires, will distribute Vogue Tyres, and launches Lexani Ignite dealer incentives.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement

Turbo Wholesale Tires (Turbo) and CMA announced a partnership agreement for Double Coin to manufacture a full line of TBR tires under Turbo’s proprietary Rolling Big Power brand. The new RBP truck & bus radial tire line will feature 40 sizes, all backed by a three-retread warranty and a first 50% of tread life workmanship guarantee. The tires will begin shipping early in 2024.

The agreement between the two companies was announced at this year’s Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“In entering the TBR space, there was never a question about who we wanted to partner with. It was important for us to align our brand with the quality leader in the category,” Phillip Kane, CEO of Turbo Wholesale Tires, said. “That’s why we chose to partner with Double Coin.”

Turbo Wholesale Tires and Vogue Tyres also announced their new partnership to have Turbo Wholesale Tires distribute Vogue Tyres.

Phillip Kane, CEO of Turbo Wholesale Tires, said “We are thrilled to be representing Vogue Tyres across our growing footprint. Their unique line up of tires is a great match up with our customer base that sells well to discerning end consumers.”

The Vogue Tyres full line up will be available from Turbo Wholesale Tires starting January 1, 2024.

Turbo Tires also announced the upcoming launch of its “Lexani Ignite” associate dealer program at SEMA this year.

The “Lexani Ignite” program will reward Turbo’s associate dealers with quarterly incentive dollars for purchases of Turbo’s proprietary brands from Turbo and its network of wholesale distributors, the company said. The program, which was purposely designed to be simpler to understand and easier to administer than other programs of its kind, will launch January 1, 2024.

News

Raybestos Launches R-Line+ Rotor

Raybestos debuted its R-Line+ Rotor, featuring what the company says is resilient resin material, advanced metallurgy and enhanced surface finish for consistent braking.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Raybestos R-Line+ Rotor

Raybestos has announced the launch of its new Raybestos R-Line+ Rotor. The R-Line+ Rotor features a resin-modified material that is chemically resilient, on the hat and edges. The company said this provides protection against rust and corrosion caused by harsh environmental conditions. In addition to its enhanced corrosion resistance, Raybestos said the R-Line+ Rotor brings the following features:

