 Turbo Tires Announces Partnership with West Coast Customs

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Turbo Tires Announces Partnership with West Coast Customs

Turbo Wholesale Tires is now the official tire provider for West Coast Customers, the shop behind the MTV show "Pimp My Ride."

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Pimp-My-Ride

Turbo Wholesale Tires has announced a partnership agreement to become an official tire provider for West Coast Customs.

Related Articles

Ryan Friedlinghaus, chief executive officer and founder of West Coast Customs, creates customized cars for an array of clientele, ranging from pro athletes, celebrities and Fortune 100 companies. In 2004, West Coast Customs became better known when “Pimp My Ride” became a hit on MTV.

“We are excited about the West Coast rooted connection,” Friedlinghaus said. “Lexani Tires have been part of the West Coast car culture for many years and their brands have been at the forefront of size and tread pattern creation; this partnership truly expands the range of possibilities for our clients, and theirs as well.”

You May Also Like

API-LOGO-Combo
Robo-Tire
TireHub Mickey Thompson
Bridgestone-Ground-breaking
News

Nominations Now Open for TechForce’s 2023 Techs Rock Awards

Five professional technicians will be recognized for their contributions as role models in their shops and communities.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TechForce-awards

TechForce Foundation is kicking off its fifth annual Techs Rock Awards season by opening up nominations from May 1-May 26. TechForce says, these awards honor professional technicians "who are full of passion and grit, exhibit true excellence in their work and inspire the next generation of techs."

Each of the five category winners will receive prizes valued at over $1,900, including gift cards, tools and merchandise from TechForce partners Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, Cengage Learning, CRC Industries, Ford Motor Company, Nissan, Snap-on Industrial and WD-40 Company.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Nokian Tyres Breaks Ground on Romania Factory

Commercial production at Nokian’s Romania factory is scheduled to begin in 2025, with a capacity of 6 million tires per year.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-tyres-groundbreaking
Double Coin Appoints New Regional Vice President of Sales

Gino Tagliaferri will be responsible for overseeing Double Coin sales operations and driving business growth in the western US.

By Christian Hinton
Fountain Tire Named to Canada’s Best Managed Companies List

Fountain Tire says it was recognized for its people-first approach and innovative business model.

By Christian Hinton
Fountain-tire-canadas-best
Chapel Hill Tire Opens New Durham Location 

This will be Chapel Hill Tire’s second Durham, NC location.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400

Other Posts

Ralson Tire North America Announces New President

RTNA appointed Jim Mayfield as the company’s new president to guide its TBR expansion.

By Christian Hinton
Jim_Mayfield
Continental Emphasizes Approach to Budget-Friendly Consumers, EVs

Tire Review sat down with executives from Continental Tire to talk EVs, Tier 2 popularity and more as companies across the industry are recovering from pandemic challenges.

By Madeleine Winer
Continental Roffler Charity Cadwell
Goodwood Partners with Pirelli for Festival of Speed

Goodwood Festival of Speed secures Pirelli as its exclusive tire sponsor in multi-year deal.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli-partnership-goodwood-
CEAT Ag Radial Plant Receives 5-Star Safety Rating

The audit process included documentation review, interviews with senior management and samplings of operational activities.

By Christian Hinton
CEAT-safety-inspection