 Triangle Tire USA Increase Warehouse Capacity

News

Triangle Tire's increased warehouse space will allows better supply to customers with smaller tire orders between deliveries.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Triangle tire warehouse

Triangle Tire USA has expanded its warehouse capacity in the Northeast, Southeast and West regions to better serve its OTR tire and TBR customers, the company said. The third-party distribution centers are located in Phoenix, Arizona; Kearny, New Jeresy; and Savannah, Georgia.

“Our increased warehouse capacity allows us to better supply customers with smaller tire orders in between container deliveries,” said Stephen Reynolds, OTR director for Triangle Tire USA. “In the OTR world when a machine is down minutes count. With this expansion, we can better serve our servicing dealers so they can better serve their customers.”

In addition, Reynolds said the company is deploying a new software program that allows it to monitor/track inventory in real time to provide reliable and accurate information to customers.

Triangle Tire is an OTR tire producer and supplies a range of OTR radial and bias tires in the US. The company also offers a full range of TBR tires for line haul, regional and mixed service applications, as well as PCR/LT and ST (specialty trailer) tires. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Triangle Tyre Co. Ltd.

