Trelleborg Wheel Systems Launches ‘My TWS Hub’

Trelleborg Wheel Systems announced its new B2B online portal, “My TWS Hub,” which will help dealers manage their tire stocks and streamline deliveries to customers worldwide in the agriculture, material handling and construction industries.

Trelleborg said My TWS Hub promises easy access to more intuitive search filters so dealers can select the ideal tire for their customers by brand, segment or keyword. E-learning and news sections are intended to expand their knowledge base of products and services available in the company portfolio, so dealers are more equipped to offer advanced technical support and personalized service to customers in their market.

The new portal helps dealers manage their inventory more effectively, seeing stock availability and delivery times and monitoring deliveries through the new order tracking feature. In addition, customers worldwide can access additional features from e-learning and online technical support in 13 different languages.