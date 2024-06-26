Trelleborg displays EMR series, Brawler tires at Hillhead 2024

At Hillhead 2024 from June 25-27 in the UK, Trelleborg Tires has brought a selection of its latest tires from its EMR series including the EMR1030, EMR1031, EMR1042, EMR1050 and EMR1051, as well as Brawler tires.

Trelleborg said its EMR series of tires feature a multi-surface tread design, providing grip and control across various terrains – from sand to rock, gravel and soil. Their radial all-steel construction and reinforced carcass offer durability and equal load distribution, ensuring a comfortable drive and reduced fuel consumption for operators, the company said.

The EMR1030 offers self-cleaning and versatility, while the EMR1031 features a wide tread contact area for control and tight grip, Trelleborg said. The EMR1042 is designed with a multi-surface tread pattern for ride comfort, and the EMR1050 is built for hard conditions with a deep tread. Particularly noteworthy is the EMR1051, which provides traction and damage protection, making it ideal for loaders in intensive applications, according to the manufacturer.

For the waste and recycling industry, Trelleborg said its Brawler High Performance Solid (HPS) line is engineered to withstand operational stress, minimizing downtime caused by tire changes or failures. The Brawler HPS Soft Ride, with 40% greater deflection compared to standard solid tires, features elliptical sidewall construction for greater shock absorption and 30% less vibration, maximizing operator comfort, Trelleborg said.

The Brawler tires on display include a model offering the ride comfort of a filled pneumatic tire with elliptical sidewall apertures, and another model designed for ride comfort with a deep lug tread pattern.