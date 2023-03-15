Trelleborg to Exhibit Tires for Construction Applications at ConExpo 2023

Trelleborg will showcase its tire solutions for critical construction applications at ConExpo in Las Vegas through March 18. Attendees have the opportunity to view its Brawler HPS Soft Ride tire and its EMR1042 tire, which offer better productivity, increased rider comfort and extended tire life, according to the company.

Trelleborg said the Brawler HPS Soft Ride tire is designed for wheel loaders in environments where punctures and cuts are a concern. Its solid construction makes it maintenance-free, which contributes to keeping equipment up and running in the field. Additionally, its tire design delivers higher shock absorption and reduced vibration, ensuring the best possible protection for operators and machines, the company says.

Designed for articulated dump trucks and wheel loaders, the company says the EMR 1042 range maximizes the efficiency of hauling operations in open pits and quarries, construction work and site preparation. The tire has a reinforced sidewall rubber ring guard protection and a robust casing, the company says. The multi-surface tread design delivers control and grip when needed the most, whether on sand, rock, gravel or soil, the company says.