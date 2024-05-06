Trelleborg to demonstrate its Brawler solid tire line at WasteExpo 2024

Trelleborg Tires will be at WasteExpo 2024, exhibiting in booth 2273 at the Las Vegas Convention Center May 7-9. Trelleborg said it will demonstrate the benefits of its Brawler solid tire line up at the show.

According to Trelleborg, in the waste and recycling industry, operational challenges are amplified by the demanding environments of waste transfer stations and recycling facilities. The company said these conditions require tire solutions that can withstand severe operational stress to minimize downtime caused by tire changes or failures.

“Trelleborg’s Brawler solid tires are specifically engineered to address all these challenges,” said Brian Bentley, national account program manager construction at Yokohama TWS North America. “Their solid construction and advanced soft ride compound significantly reduce issues such as cuts and chunking, ensuring prolonged durability under harsh conditions. Additionally, operators benefit from a smoother and more comfortable ride due to the soft ride compound and Brawler’s unique elliptical apertures, which enhance deflection, further enhancing operational efficiency and safety in waste management applications.”

Trelleborg said its experts will be on hand at WasteExpo to demonstrate the Brawler solid tire line. The Brawler range includes both press-on and mold-on tires for wheel loaders, skid steers, material handlers, excavators and telehandlers. In addition to its solid tires, Trelleborg said it will highlight its earthmover pneumatic radial line, the EMR series and its CRT-800 line of rubber tracks for compact track loaders and mini-excavators.