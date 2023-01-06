 Travis Pastrana Soars on Yokohama Advan Tires

Madeleine Winer
In the just-released Gymkhana 2022 video, Team Yokohama member and action sports superstar Travis Pastrana is driving/jumping/soaring around Florida in a highly modified, 860-horsepower, turbocharged four-wheel drive 1983 Subaru GL wagon dubbed the “Family Huckster.” The vehicle is fitted with Yokohama’s Advan A052 tires. Yokohama said Pastrana did the impossible and upped the action from the widely popular Gymkhana 2020.

“We’re not surprised at anything Travis does anymore,” said Andrew Briggs, Yokohama Tire’s vice president of marketing and product management. “Gymkhana 2020 has been viewed more than 51 million times, so Travis knew he’d have to take it to another level for the new video, and he did. And once again he showed the world what can be done on a set of Yokohama Advan tires.”

The latest edition of the global automotive stunt video phenomena (the 12th installment of the series) is the second-in-a-row for Pastrana and features bigger air, higher stakes and never before seen stunts that are the hallmark of Gymkhana, Yokohama said.

Among the locales for the adrenaline-fueled stunts were the Florida Keys, Marathon Bridge and Fort Lauderdale, Yokohama said.

