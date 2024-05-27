 TrakMotive congratulates two employees receiving ACPN honors

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

TrakMotive congratulates two employees receiving ACPN honors

TrakMotive said it is honored to share the recognitions received by Ryan DeVoe and Paul Arena at the 2024 ACPN Conference.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
TrakMotive-Ryan-DeVoe

TrakMotive congratulated Ryan DeVoe, global director of product data management, for receiving his ACP Certification. The Automotive Content Professional (ACP) designation program at Northwood University was created through a special partnership with the Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN). This program codifies the skills and experience that today’s content managers should possess, the company said.

Related Articles

The company also congratulated Paul Arena, catalog department manager, who has recently been elected to the ACPN committee.

You May Also Like

ATP-Tour-x-Yokohama
GEP-Global-Supply-Chain-Volatility-Index-stock
Yokohama-Japan-plant
Stock-technician-training-1400
News

Hunter Engineering releases new alignment coverage for hundreds of vehicles

The release covers new records as well as updates to existing records, covering OEM changes to existing vehicles.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Hunter-WinAlign

Hunter Engineering is now providing updated alignment specifications via its WinAlign software. The vehicle information database update release, also including updates for other WinAlign features, covers new records – those not yet in existence at the time of the previous release – as well as updates to existing records, covering OEM changes to existing vehicles, Hunter said. There are more than 550 new records and more than 1,000 updates to existing records.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
GRI appoints new director of North America

Ydo Doornbos has spent 29 years in the tire industry, and will now lead GRI’s efforts to expand the company in the North American market.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Ydo-Doornbos
Nexen Tire America details its 2024 U.S. motorsports program

Nexen Tire Motorsports drivers competed at the “Streets of Long Beach” Pro Championship event using the company’s N’Fera Sport R tire.

By Christian Hinton
Nexen-Tire-America-2024-motorsports
Chapel Hill Tire opens 12th location in Durham, NC

Chapel Hill Tire said the new Durham location will offer everything from routine maintenance to complex repairs.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-new-location
Hankook acquires additional stake in thermal management systems company, Hanon Systems

Hankook & Company Group said it will hold a 50.53% stake in Hanon Systems and take management rights as the largest shareholder.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement

Other Posts

PRT launches 59 new complete strut assemblies

Extending PRT’s product portfolio in North America, the new release represents nearly 12M vehicles in new coverage.

By Christian Hinton
PRT-Strut
Tire Discounters partners with the Atlanta Braves for home run promotion

For every home run hit by the Braves this year in a game, Tire Discounters will give fans discounts on Goodyear/Cooper tires.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin sponsors WWII vets’ return to Normandy for D-Day 80th anniversary

WWII vets will participate in several parades, ceremonies and celebrations during their 10-day tour of the Normandy region.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin-DAL_NORMANDY
McCarthy Tire Service partners with Truckers Against Trafficking

McCarthy Tire Service has launched a company policy aimed at identifying and reporting potential human trafficking situations.

By Christian Hinton
McCarthy-tire-TAT